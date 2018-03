Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A house was damaged in a fire in Washington County on Sunday night.

It broke out around 8:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Country Club Road in Carroll Township.

The homeowners were reportedly home at the time the fire broke out. A neighbor saw the flames and alerted the couple, and they got out safely.

