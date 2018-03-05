Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly driving through a road closure and nearly hitting eight firefighters in Duquesne early Sunday morning.

According to police, a pickup truck sheared a utility pole along State Route 837 around midnight. As a result, the road was closed between Miller and Commonwealth avenues.

About an hour later, a man drove through the road closure, weaved around fire trucks and nearly hit eight firefighters. Several firefighters jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police said the road was clearly blocked and traffic was being detoured onto Commonwealth Avenue.

The driver, later identified as 59-year-old Richard Tipe Jr., said he didn’t realize the road was closed. Police also said he passed all field sobriety tests.

Tipe was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He has been charged with eight counts of recklessly endangering another person in addition to a list of traffic citations.

