Andy Sheehan, Medical Marijuana, Solevo Wellness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Less than two weeks after Pennsylvania first started selling medical marijuana, there’s already a shortage of supplies.

Solevo Wellness in Squirrel Hill, as well as two dispensaries in the eastern part of the state are now sold out.

In February crowds lined up outside of Solevo as patients rushed to get medical marijuana for the first time in state history.

The store doesn’t sell buds, leaves or joints though. The dispensaries are far form head shops.

“Every patient that comes in will see a pharmacist first,” Solevo Wellness COO Sam Britz said.

Before that, they had to see a doctor, prove they had one of the seventeen recognized ailments and get a state medical marijuana card.

Eventually, Cresco Yeltrah will open one in the Strip District on Penn Avenue.

KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan is looking into why there’s already a shortage and checking how long it will be before the supply is replenished.

He’ll have more tonight on KDKA-TV News at 6pm.

