PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is recruiting NBA star LeBron James to play for the Steelers.

Smith-Schuster has started an “official campaign” to get the Cleveland Cavaliers star to play for Pittsburgh.

“LeBron has done everything in the NBA,” he wrote on Twitter. “He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation.”

Last month the Steelers wide receiver and running back Le’Veon Bell shared photo-shopped pictures of James in a Steelers jersey.

