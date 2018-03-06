Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and fighting with an arresting officer in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened in Latrobe on Feb. 25.

Jacob Grycuk, 28, was walking with his girlfriend near the intersection of Main and Ligonier streets when the two began to argue about their plans for the evening.

The victim told police she objected to Grycuk’s intent to spend the evening at home. Grycuk later told police his girlfriend wanted to smoke marijuana.

The victim said she turned to walk away when Grycuk allegedly grabbed her around the waist from behind and pulled her into the road. During the struggle, the victim’s bellybutton ring was ripped. She also stated Grycuk had a history of being abusive.

“Grabbed ahold of his girlfriend, grabbed her by the waist and threw her off the curb on to the road,” said Latrobe Police Chief James Bumar, “and ripped her belly button ring out, causing her to bleed.”

A witness saw what happened and attempted to pull Grycuk away from the victim. Grycuk started to become aggressive toward the witness until he was made aware that someone had called 911. At that time, Grycuk fled the area.

On March 2, an officer spotted Grycuk walking in the 200 block of Ligonier Street and attempted to arrest him on an outstanding bench warrant stemming from the assault.

Grycuk attempted to elude the officer on foot, but was unsuccessful. As the officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, Grycuk started spinning his body and pushing the officer. The officer suffered abrasions and bruising to his legs in the incident.

Eventually, the officer was able to place Grycuk in handcuffs.

“Grycuk started to fight with [the officer] until the the officer could incapacitate him enough to handcuff him,” said Chief Bumar.

Grycuk is now facing felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges. But police say this isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble.

“We’ve had multiple incidents over the last year with him, anywhere from a dozen to 20 incidents,” the chief said.

Grycuk’s rap sheet has more than recent entries, though. In 2012, he was arrested and spent time in jail, charged with nearly cutting a teenager’s hand off with a sword after an argument.

“I just hope this time he stays in jail a little bit longer,” Chief Bumar said.

Grycuk is bieng held in jail on $5,000 straight cash bond.