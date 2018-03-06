PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed their franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell again.

This is the second consecutive year that Bell has had the franchise tag placed on him.

Bell will receive a one-year tender worth a reported $14.544 million, a percentage increase over his $12.12 million tender in 2017.

The team had until Tuesday to use the franchise tag, which would prevent Bell from becoming a free agent

However, there is no guarantee Bell will sign the agreement.

“We’re not coming to a number we both agree on — they are too low, or I guess they feel I’m too high,” Bell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com Monday. “I’m playing for strictly my value to the team, that’s what I’m asking. I don’t think I should settle for anything less than what I’m valued at.”

He has also previously threatened to retire or sit out the 2018 season if the team uses its franchise tag on him again.

On Monday night, Bell sent out a tweet to fans saying, “I love everything about being a Pittsburgh Steeler, and I want nothing more than to finish the rest of my career in Pitt!”

The team used the franchise tab on Bell last year and he held out until Sept. 4, before signing a $12.1 million, one-year tender.