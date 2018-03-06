Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTERVILLE (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to the scene of crash involving a train and a truck hauling hydrochloric acid.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 11 a.m. in Centerville, Washington County. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 88 and Maple Glenn Road.

The truck was hauling 44,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, which is leaking at the scene.

As a result, 15 homes in the area have been evacuated.

At least one person has been injured.

