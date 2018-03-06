FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Fredericktown, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTERVILLE (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called to the scene of crash involving a train and a truck hauling hydrochloric acid.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 11 a.m. in Centerville, Washington County. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 88 and Maple Glenn Road.

The truck was hauling 44,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, which is leaking at the scene.

As a result, 15 homes in the area have been evacuated.

At least one person has been injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch