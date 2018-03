Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW STANTON (KDKA) – A crash closed a long stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday morning.

According to Turnpike officials, the crash blocked all westbound lanes between Breezewood and New Stanton.

A box truck rolled onto its side near New Stanton, which caused the massive delays. One lane reopened around 7 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Minor injuries were reported.

