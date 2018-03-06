FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The flood gates on Washington Boulevard are out of commission following a crash Tuesday evening that rendered them inoperable.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, a vehicle hit the flood gate pole and power box near Negley Run Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

No one was injured in the single-vehicle crash, but it did cause damage.

Officials say the gates will be inoperable until further notice.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

