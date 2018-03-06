Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The flood gates on Washington Boulevard are out of commission following a crash Tuesday evening that rendered them inoperable.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, a vehicle hit the flood gate pole and power box near Negley Run Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

No one was injured in the single-vehicle crash, but it did cause damage.

Officials say the gates will be inoperable until further notice.

The crash is under investigation.

