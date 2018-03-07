Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plans for the first major expansion at Allegheny General Hospital in nearly two decades were announced Wednesday morning.

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark officials broke ground on an $80 million academic cancer center.

The center will focus on cancer research, clinical trials and medical education.

“The demand for expert cancer care is growing in our region, and so are the number of innovative treatment options available to patients today, from targeted therapies that zero in on tumors’ genetic profiles to new technologies that can eliminate the need for surgery,” said David Holmberg, President and CEO, Highmark Health. “Our significant investment in the AHN Cancer Institute will not only greatly enhance our patients’ and members’ access to care, but also transform it through the extraordinary work of our caregivers and the advanced capabilities of the facilities we are developing.”

It will also serve as the hub for Allegheny Health Network’s dozens of cancer clinics across the area.

The new cancer center is expected to open in 2019.

