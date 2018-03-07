FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Christine D'Antonio, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Sto-Rox High School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – The Sto-Rox High School was placed on lockdown for a period of time Wednesday morning.

According to the superintendent, the lockdown was lifted around 11:45 a.m.

At this point, it is unclear what prompted the lockdown.

The superintendent said an extensive investigation by Stowe Township Police positively identified the matter to be unfounded and fictitious.

Students returned to their normal classes once the lockdown was lifted and dismissal will occur at the normal time.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch