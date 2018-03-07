Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – The Sto-Rox High School was placed on lockdown for a period of time Wednesday morning.

According to the superintendent, the lockdown was lifted around 11:45 a.m.

At this point, it is unclear what prompted the lockdown.

The superintendent said an extensive investigation by Stowe Township Police positively identified the matter to be unfounded and fictitious.

Students returned to their normal classes once the lockdown was lifted and dismissal will occur at the normal time.

No other information has been released at this time.

