PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mars is letting candy lovers vote for the next new flavor of M&M’s.

Three new flavors will be sold in stores for a limited time: crunchy mint, crunchy raspberry, and crunchy espresso.

Chocolate lovers are encouraged to try all three then vote for their favorite.

You can vote online at flavorvote.mms.com or on Twitter by tweeting one of the following hashtags: #VOTECRUNCHYRASPBERRY, #VOTECRUNCHYMINT or #VOTECRUNCHYESPRESSO.

You can also vote by texting VOTE to 84444.