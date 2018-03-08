FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, M&Ms

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mars is letting candy lovers vote for the next new flavor of M&M’s.

Three new flavors will be sold in stores for a limited time: crunchy mint, crunchy raspberry, and crunchy espresso.

Chocolate lovers are encouraged to try all three then vote for their favorite.

You can vote online at flavorvote.mms.com or on Twitter by tweeting one of the following hashtags: #VOTECRUNCHYRASPBERRY, #VOTECRUNCHYMINT or #VOTECRUNCHYESPRESSO.

You can also vote by texting VOTE to 84444.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch