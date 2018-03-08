Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL today to make a delicious chicken dish that you can make in your own home!

Pan-Roasted Half Chicken, New Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Serves 4

4 ea. Semi-boneless skin-on half chicken (about 9 oz. meat)

3 Tbs. Picked fresh thyme, stems reserved

Salt and Pepper

Olive oil

1 # Asparagus, ends snapped

1 # New potatoes, blanched

½ # Green garbanzos, shucked

2-3 Tbs. Fresh tarragon

2 Tbs. Butter

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1) Rinse and dry chicken.

2) Season well both sides with salt and pepper. Spread with thyme on both sides.

3) Pre-heat oven to 325.

4) Heat cast iron skillet on medium-high heat. Coat the bottom of the pan with oil.

5) Cook chicken skin side down until the skin is brown and the chicken is half cooked. Turn and finish cooking in the oven. Cook time should be about 14 minutes. (Completely safe internal temperature is 160)

6) Toss asparagus in a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill lightly. Cut into 2” lengths.

7) Warm potatoes and garbanzo beans in butter until hot.

8) Stir in zest and juice. Add tarragon. Adjust salt and pepper.

9) Place asparagus and potato mixture on plates. Portion out potato-garbanzo mixture. Top with pan-roasted chicken.