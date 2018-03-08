KDKA-TVPittsburgh is one of the top “mustache-friendly cities” according to the American Mustache Institute – falling behind first-place Chicago and runner-up Houston. With this in mind, we decided to look at a few more memorable mustaches from our fair city. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! […]
Filed Under:Bucks County, Nor'easter, Philadelphia, power outage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state’s second major snowstorm in less than a week.

More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday, causing treacherous travel in some areas. Many schools and businesses remained closed Thursday or were holding delayed openings.

The most outages are reported by Peco, which said about 55,500 customers were without service Thursday morning. About 47,000 of those customers are in the Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County.

Utility crews were also still dealing with tens of thousands of outages remaining from a weekend storm that raked the state last Friday, when high winds downed transmission lines from Erie to Philadelphia.

