Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Luke

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome 12-year-old Bluetick Coonhound is Luke! He is a mellow guy who would like a calm family to treat him to leisurely strolls in the park and some much deserved snuggle time on the couch. While he isn’t a fan of cats or rabbits, Luke is a very sweet and social boy with his human friends and might even enjoy the company of another dog. Could your home be the one Luke is waiting for? Come by Animal Friends to meet this lovable guy.

To find out more about how to adopt Luke, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Rocky

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Rocky! I’m a 7-year-old Beagle/Pug mix. I came to the shelter because my human passed away. I’m very sweet and love everyone. I love to go for car rides and cuddle. I would love to have a family of my own again.

To find out more about how to adopt Rocky, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Xenova

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Meet Xenova! This little girl is estimated to be around 5-years-old and is a Terrier mix.

Xenova was found as a stray and brought into our care on Feb. 11, but was quickly placed in a foster home. Now she is back and ready to find her forever home!

Xenova (Xena) is the sweetest little wiggle butt and got along great with the other dog in the home. She was very submissive and the two dogs quickly bonded. They walked great on leash together and would go on two 45-minute walks every day. Xena’s foster mom admits that whoever adopts this sweetheart will get a great companion! And we agree!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Timmy

All But Furgotten (North Huntingdon)

All But Furgotten Pet Profile:

“He’s a smooth operator”…that’s just what I say when I’m asked to describe Timmy’s personality. My husband and I were asked to be Timmy’s foster family in August and we haven’t regretted a day since… he is about as sweet as they come! He is patient, does not “beg,” sits when told, and thinks he is a lap dog! Slow walks are his style and he is great on leash. Although he came from the streets of Texas and was diagnosed with heart worm and pneumonia right from the get go, he never let that slow him down from accepting and reciprocating our love. His desire to be loved by a family is what helped him to overcome and get healthy! True to his cowboy origin and despite his young age of 6 or so and weighing in at 70 pounds, he is an absolute gentleman with our 3 (bigger) dogs and loves to play. Cats are a different story though! I would not recommend a home with kitties as Timmy has shown a negative interest in the feline side of our family. Timmy is crate trained and has been an excellent student at potty training! Did I mention how good he is around kids? We have 2 granddaughters, ages 6 & 8, and I think he would play dress up with them if we had his size! Don’t pass this guy up….if you’re looking for a passive, loving dog to sit on the porch or watch TV with…Tim is your man dog!

To find out more about how to adopt Timmy, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from All But Furgotten shelter in North Huntingdon, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 724-382-7178.

