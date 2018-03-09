Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A student is facing multiple charges after allegedly making multiple bomb threats at Norwin High School.

The 14-year-old student, who has not been identified, is allegedly responsible for three bomb threats.

North Huntingdon Police reviewed hours of security footage to isolate and identify the suspect. When questioned, the suspect admitted to making all three threats.

The student is facing multiple charges, including three counts of terroristic threats, three counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of disorderly conduct.

He is undergoing psychiatric evaluation before being sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details