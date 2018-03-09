Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one man was shot in the middle of a busy Friday night near the Primanti Bros. restaurant at The Waterfront in Homestead.

The gunfire was first reported just before 10:15 p.m., just outside of the Primanti’s on East Bridge Street.

According to sources, the victim was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition, but he is expected to survive his wounds.

BREAKING: Man shot in the stomach outside Primanti Brothers restaurant in the Waterfront pic.twitter.com/g42ICEb1IO — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 10, 2018

It’s believed he may be from Braddock.

A woman was also nearby when the shooting happened. She may have been with the victim, but sources say neither one is being cooperative.

One witness said he was eating dinner when he heard a couple of pops. He said he knew right away it was gunshots, and everyone began to duck for cover.

“I actually saw the hostess duck down, and then I saw one of the waiters duck down, and it’s just scary, you know, a lot of little kids were in the back of the restaurant,” said witness Richard Barkley, of West Mifflin. “It’s a shame.”

Police from Homestead, West Homestead and Munhall responded to the scene.

There’s no word on suspects at this time, but police are trying to talk to witnesses about what they may have seen.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.