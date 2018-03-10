KDKA-TVDemonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV is joining forces […]
Filed Under:Drunk Man, Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – A drunken man’s attempted backflip in a Georgia bar ended badly.

The Athens Banner-Herald cites an Athens-Clarke County police report that says a 22-year-old woman was hit in the head when he flipped off her booth and landed on her table.

She and several friends were at the bar last week when the unidentified man tried to kiss one of them “in a manner that was every bit unwanted as it was sloppily awkward.”

The police report says he continued “acting in a drunken and tumultuous manner.” It says “the rowdy inebriate then decided to up the proverbial ante by attempting to do a back flip off of the booth back and onto the table,” which went “exactly as (the victim) anticipated.”

The woman was treated at a hospital.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

