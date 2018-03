Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUNBAR (KDKA) — A mobile home was destroyed by a fire Friday in Fayette County.

The fire was located on Dunbar Road in Dunbar Township.

Three adults lived in the home. A couple and their 23-year-old son. It is believed there were no injuries from the fire.

The owner of the property has insurance but the family renting it doesn’t have renter’s insurance.

The Red Cross is assisting that family.