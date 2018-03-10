MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Moon Township Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a convenience store twice this week.

The Unimart in the 1300 block of Coraopolis Heights Road was robbed around 1:40 p.m. Monday and again just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the same man committed both robberies. In both incidents, he had a black firearm with a brown grip in his waistband.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5-feet-11-inches and 6-feet tall with a slender to medium build. He was wearing a ski mask at the time of the robberies.

Police believe in both robberies, he parked a vehicle on Maple Street Extension then approached the store on foot. The vehicle may have been a dark gray or black late model SUV.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about the robberies is asked to call the Moon Township Police Department Special Investigations Unit at 412-262-5000.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 412-264-5202. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to crimetips@moonpolice.us.