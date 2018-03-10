Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 18-year-old was killed and three others were injured when a pickup truck crashed in Scott Township on Saturday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Old Bell Road.

According to Allegheny County officials, a juvenile was driving the pickup truck and three others were riding in the truck bed.

The driver lost control of the truck and went over a hillside, throwing all three of the juveniles in the truck bed from the vehicle.

One of the people riding in the truck bed — 18-year-old Cameron Skyler Arlotta, of Pittsburgh — was killed.

The driver and the two other passengers were transported to a local hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition.