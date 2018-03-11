Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police say a wanted man who was supposed to turn himself in is now missing.

According to police, 25-year-old Michael Rickard was supposed to turn himself in on outstanding warrants on March 7, but he was reported as missing/endangered through the National Crime Information Center on that same day.

A Facebook post says Rickard is a Marine veteran. He was last seen around 10 a.m. on March 7.

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 180 pounds with hazel eyes and dark brown/black hair. He has a beard and a short, buzzed hair style. He also has tattoos on his upper arm, chest, leg and stomach.

The Facebook post also says Rickard lives along the T line on Route 88 by Planet Fitness in Bethel Park.

Anyone who sees Rickard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department.