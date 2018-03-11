FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Citizen Science Soil Collection Program, Local TV, University Of Oklahoma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A program is encouraging you to get your hands dirty in the name of science.

The University of Oklahoma’s Citizen Science Soil Collection Program collects and processes soil samples from all over the country.

Their goal is to find drug-like molecules from fungi that could be used for medical purposes, such as halting cancer cell growth.

If you’d like to donate a soil sample, you can request a soil collection kit online here: whatsinyourbackyard.org/participate

