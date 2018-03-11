Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Some Girl Scouts’ hard-earned money was stolen in Westmoreland County last month.

The theft happened sometime overnight between Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

State police say proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales totaling $579 were stolen from a mailbox located in the 100 block of Front Street in Derry Township.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.