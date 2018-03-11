FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Derry Township, Girl Scouts, Local TV, Money Stolen, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Some Girl Scouts’ hard-earned money was stolen in Westmoreland County last month.

The theft happened sometime overnight between Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

State police say proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales totaling $579 were stolen from a mailbox located in the 100 block of Front Street in Derry Township.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch