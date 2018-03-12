FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Jefferson Hills, Local TV, Stettler Drive

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – Two people were able to escape an early Monday morning house fire in Jefferson Hills.

Firefighters were called out to a house in the 200 block of Stettler Drive around 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a small fire in the home’s garage and were able to quickly put it out.

Two people were in the house when the fire started and both are said to be fine.

The damage is believed to be minor and the residents are able to stay in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

