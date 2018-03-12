Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER (KDKA) — A mudslide wiped out the Beaver County home of a man who spent much of his life serving his country and helping others.

Pat Young is a Beaver County law enforcement officer and Iraq War veteran. His wife is a nurse. He has two children.

A mudslide destroyed their Beaver County home. That’s when friends reached out to Get Marty for help.

“We lost everything. I mean everything. Truth is, I can’t believe insurance doesn’t cover a landslide,” says Pat Young.

Pat is a Beaver County DA’s office investigator. He’s been in law enforcement his entire life. He’s been a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He served two tours of duty in Iraq in the Army. He always helps.

“I’ve never been on this end of it. I’ve never had to ask for help from someone,” he said.

The earth shifted behind Pat’s home. The fire department ordered his family out. The home has been condemned.

Now he has to demolish the home. He has to make the property safe again. He has to find a new home for his family. He has to do all of this with no insurance coverage.

“The cost is overwhelming. We’re told several hundred thousand dollars,” says Pat.

He’s living with his parents now. He is looking for a foreclosure property somewhere close to work.

Meantime, his current home could collapse onto his neighbor’s property. There is a sense of urgency with getting this done.

So, his friends have set up a GoFundMe site. The hope is to raise $50,000 to get the property cleared.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/pat-and-jen-young-lost-their-home.