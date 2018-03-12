Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police officers responding to a burglary call has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Authorities said officers shot 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins in January 2017 after someone fired in their direction as they arrived at the front door of the Larimer home.

At the time of the shooting, Brenda Richmond, Thompkin’s ex-wife, said she and Thompkins woke up to find a man standing over their bed. Thompkins told her to give him her gun then went after the intruder.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Richmond alleges police fired “indiscriminately” and without warning and hit her husband rather than the intruder.

The suit filed Friday against the city, the police chief and three unnamed officers seeks damages for excessive force, failure to train police and wrongful death.

Messages seeking comment sent to the city and public safety department weren’t immediately returned Monday.

