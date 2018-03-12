FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Brenda Richmond, Christopher Thompkins, Larimer, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police officers responding to a burglary call has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Authorities said officers shot 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins in January 2017 after someone fired in their direction as they arrived at the front door of the Larimer home.

At the time of the shooting, Brenda Richmond, Thompkin’s ex-wife, said she and Thompkins woke up to find a man standing over their bed. Thompkins told her to give him her gun then went after the intruder.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Richmond alleges police fired “indiscriminately” and without warning and hit her husband rather than the intruder.

The suit filed Friday against the city, the police chief and three unnamed officers seeks damages for excessive force, failure to train police and wrongful death.

Messages seeking comment sent to the city and public safety department weren’t immediately returned Monday.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch