Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Steelers jerseys that were worn during games are up for auction.

You can bid on game-worn jerseys from Hall of Famers Jack Lambert, Lynn Swann, Jack Ham, Jerome Bettis and Dermontti Dawson. Also up for auction are Ernie Holmes, J.T. Thomas and Donnie Shell jerseys.

All proceeds will benefit the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

You can find the auction at lelands.com.

Bidding closes on March 23.