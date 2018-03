Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an auto repair shop in Overbrook.

According to police, the man was found in the parking lot of Eurospeed Motor Werk on Library Road.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene Tuesday morning.

The victim has not been identified, but they do not work at the business.

No other information has been released.

