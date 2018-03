Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The dates are set for one of the biggest summertime events in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The 2018 edition of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival will be held June 1-10. The dates were revealed on the festival’s website.

An official announcement on artists, musical performances and other attractions is expected in April.

The annual event was founded in 1960. It typically draws around 500,000 people to Downtown Pittsburgh.