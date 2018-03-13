Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — New video has surfaced of a controversial arrest made outside of a movie theater in North Versailles.

KDKA first reported the story last week after video of the arrest went viral.

The video shows Melanie Carter, of Wilkinsburg, being taken into custody by an off-duty police officer who was working security that night.

Carter was upset with the way the officer was treating a group of teenage girls, so she started filming with her camera.

The theater’s manager asked her to leave, and when Carter refused, she says Officer Christopher Kelly tackled her to the ground.

Carter is facing four charges including resisting arrest.

The theater has since fired the manager.