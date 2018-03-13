WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Christopher Kelly, Local TV, Melanie Carter, North Versailles, Phoenix Theatres

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — New video has surfaced of a controversial arrest made outside of a movie theater in North Versailles.

KDKA first reported the story last week after video of the arrest went viral.

The video shows Melanie Carter, of Wilkinsburg, being taken into custody by an off-duty police officer who was working security that night.

Carter was upset with the way the officer was treating a group of teenage girls, so she started filming with her camera.

The theater’s manager asked her to leave, and when Carter refused, she says Officer Christopher Kelly tackled her to the ground.

Carter is facing four charges including resisting arrest.

The theater has since fired the manager.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch