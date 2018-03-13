SPECIAL ELECTION: Voters Head To PollsPolls Suggest Tight Race | Election Results  
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From margaritas to pizza, if you’re in the mood for either, this is the week for you.

Tuesday, Chili’s Grill and Bar is offering its Presidente Margarita for just $3.13.

The restaurant chain says they are offering the special to celebrate their birthday today.

The company says it’s their gift to you.

For just a penny more, you can get a pizza at Blaze Pizza restaurants tomorrow.

Blaze says they are celebrating Pi Day tomorrow and selling their pizzas for $3.14.

March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion digit ratio is rounded to 3.14 or tomorrow’s date.

BJ’s Brewhouse & Restaurant also announced that it is selling mini-one topping pizzas for $3.14 tomorrow in honor of pi day.

Papa Murphy’s is offering a large, thin one-topping pizza for $3.14 Wednesday.

