PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From margaritas to pizza, if you’re in the mood for either, this is the week for you.
Tuesday, Chili’s Grill and Bar is offering its Presidente Margarita for just $3.13.
The restaurant chain says they are offering the special to celebrate their birthday today.
The company says it’s their gift to you.
For just a penny more, you can get a pizza at Blaze Pizza restaurants tomorrow.
Blaze says they are celebrating Pi Day tomorrow and selling their pizzas for $3.14.
March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion digit ratio is rounded to 3.14 or tomorrow’s date.
BJ’s Brewhouse & Restaurant also announced that it is selling mini-one topping pizzas for $3.14 tomorrow in honor of pi day.
Papa Murphy’s is offering a large, thin one-topping pizza for $3.14 Wednesday.