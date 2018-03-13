PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From margaritas to pizza, if you’re in the mood for either, this is the week for you.

Tuesday, Chili’s Grill and Bar is offering its Presidente Margarita for just $3.13.

The restaurant chain says they are offering the special to celebrate their birthday today.

The company says it’s their gift to you.

A little gift for our Guests. No, it’s not cake. It’s better. It’s $3.13 Presidente Margaritas. #ChilisBirthday pic.twitter.com/ueACU3EFqW — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 11, 2018

For just a penny more, you can get a pizza at Blaze Pizza restaurants tomorrow.

Blaze says they are celebrating Pi Day tomorrow and selling their pizzas for $3.14.

March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion digit ratio is rounded to 3.14 or tomorrow’s date.

Being rational is hard. Eating pizza is easy. Mark your calendar 🗓for 3/14. https://t.co/9SFNB74uUo pic.twitter.com/dctWN2y1MU — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 7, 2018

BJ’s Brewhouse & Restaurant also announced that it is selling mini-one topping pizzas for $3.14 tomorrow in honor of pi day.

Papa Murphy’s is offering a large, thin one-topping pizza for $3.14 Wednesday.