Chef Carl Congelo stopped by PTL to demonstrate two delicious dishes just in time for Easter!

Torta Pasqua (Easter pie)

3 sheets puff pastry to room temp.

2 cups spinach (from frozen thaw and squeeze until dry and makes 2 cups)

3 cups ricotta (drain over night in wire strainer to make 3 cups)

2 cups chopped soppressata

1 cup coarse breadcrumbs

1 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 t nutmeg

5 eggs for mixture beat well

1 egg to brush puff pastry before baking

Mix ricotta,spinach, bread crumbs,eggs cheese, salt and pepper, nutmeg and soppressata mix gently to incorperate well.

Using a spring form pan, spray with cooking spray roll out puff pastry fairly thin, place in pan overlapping on bottom to seal and leave excess hanging over pan to fold and cover before baking.

Oven to 400 pre heat, place mixture in pan, beat the 1 egg with 1 t water/ fold the pastry over the top of the pie to cover and seal and brush with egg wash. Bake for about 60 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Can serve warm or at room temp.

**If crust browns too quickly, may need to lightly tent top with foil…

Cannoli Parfait

Makes 2

2 large wine glasses

2 white or chocolate cupcakes (buy at your favorite bakery)

2 cups ricotta (drain over night in wire strainer)

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup chocolate chips/+ few extra for top

2 T finely chopped pistachios

2 crushed waffle ice cream cones

powdered sugar for dusting

whipped cream and fresh berries of your choice (optional) for top

Scrape icing off of cup cakes and cut lengthwise in half

Mmix ricotta,chocolate chips and sugar in bowl gently with wire whisk

Assembly:

Divided equally between 2 glasses

Ricotta mix on bottom

Sprinkle some of cone over mix

One layer of cup cake

Now repeat layer of ricotta mix

Sprinkle of cone over mix

Final layer of cup cake and more ricotta mix on top sprinkle of cone

Now top with pistachios,and choc chips and dust powdered sugar

**If using whipped cream and berries, after last layer of ricotta mix, add whipped cream, then cone sprinkle, pistachios and chocolate chips and a few berries and dust with powdered sugar.