Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most parents probably don’t think of nighttime as playtime for kids, but if you’re tired of being home early all the time because you have kids, this is for you.

Kidsburgh has a new list of eight cool ways kids can explore Pittsburgh after dark.

Visit Kidsburgh’s website at this link for the complete list.

You’ll also find a whole host of information about things to do with your children all over western Pennsylvania.

And for more of Kristine’s Sorensen’s Kidsburgh’s reports, click here.