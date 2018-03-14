Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man fired shots at officers during a standoff early Wednesday morning in the city’s Elliott neighborhood.

Officers were first called to the 1000 block of Hershel Street around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a violent domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Police say the wife was able to escape their home, but the husband barricaded himself inside.

Around 1:20 a.m., police say the man fired shots at the officers who had surrounded the home. Police say officers returned fire. None of the officers were injured. It was not known if the man was struck.

Police continued to surround the home as of 5:45 a.m. All lanes on Steuben Street were blocked between Lorenz Avenue and Ringgold Street.

