Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very lucky dog is on the road to recovery thanks to a motorist stopping to perform CPR.

According to a press release from University Veterinary Specialists, Zack Schultz spotted the injured dog on his way home from work on Saturday.

When Schultz found the dog, it was immobile and not breathing. It had apparently been hit by a car.

Schultz was able to revive the dog by performing CPR.

He then drove 90 minutes to the University Veterinary Specialists facility, where the dog was treated for skull fractures, a broken femur and nerve damage to the front leg. The 1-year-old dog was also covered in ticks.

The dog underwent surgery on its injured leg and is the recovery prognosis is good.

Once the dog recovers, he will have a new home with the Schultz family. Donations to help pay the veterinary bills are being accepted on the University Veterinary Specialists’ website here.

“My husband and I are huge dog lovers and want to give this little guy proper treatment, but are having difficulty footing the bill because our own dog just had surgery back in February,” said Mrs. Schultz.

As for the dog’s new name, the family chose something quite appropriate – Lucky.