PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some movies just aren’t the same when they’re not on the big screen, and the next week will bring your chance to watch one of the “greats” in a theater for the first time in decades.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Vertigo,” the movie will play Sunday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 21, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Cinemark Theaters in the North Hills and Robinson, and at the theater at Monroeville Mall.

The 1958 “film noir” thriller stars Indiana County native Jimmy Stewart as a police detective forced to into early retirement after a rooftop chase where his fear of heights results in the death of a fellow police officer. When he’s hired to follow a friend’s wife, played by Kim Novak, the story descends into mystery and madness.

Fathom Events company has recently made a name for itself by bringing classic movies like “Vertigo” back to movie theaters. The company will bring other popular films of the past to local theaters in coming months, including “Grease” on April 8 and 11, and a 30th anniversary showing of “Big” starring Tom Hanks in August.

For show dates and times and tickets: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2018-vertigo-60th-anniversary