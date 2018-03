Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Jordyn Robinson was last seen on Feb. 22 when she left her home on the North Side.

Robinson is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Person Unit at 412-323-7800.

