McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in McKees Rocks early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area near the intersection of Olivia Street and Washington Street around 1:30 a.m.

A neighbor told KDKA-TV he heard a single gunshot, looked out his window and saw a man lying in the street.

Detectives were on the scene for more than two hours. Allegheny County Police are leading the investigation.