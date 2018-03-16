FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A national fast food chain will soon be introducing a pickle-flavored drink.

Sonic says it’s adding a bright green slush to the menu this summer, and it’s pickle inspired.

Representatives with Sonic tell Food & Wine the new drink will have a sweet and tangy pickle juice flavor.

Sonic even says you can add the pickle-flavored syrup to anything on their menu – shakes, ice cream and even burgers.

The drink is expected to roll out nationwide in June.

