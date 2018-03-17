FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Department of Energy, New Mexico, Plutonium

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Energy has commissioned a national group of scientists to study the viability of diluting surplus weapons-grade plutonium and storing it permanently at the federal government’s underground repository in southern New Mexico.

A committee of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has been tasked with evaluating the storage potential at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the group’s first meeting was held in November in Washington, D.C. The scientists met again Tuesday in Carlsbad, where officials gave presentations and fielded questions on the feasibility of bringing plutonium to the repository.

Critics are unconvinced the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant can safely hold the plutonium. They’re also skeptical that the facility’s mission can be expanded through federal law in an appropriate amount of time.

