SHALER (KDKA) — The Shaler Township Police Department has requested the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Daniel “Dan” Smith, age 34, black male, 5’6″, 160 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, beard and mustache, has been missing since January 16th and was homeless at the time he went missing. He was originally reported missing to the Pittsburgh Police Department.

Smith has several tattoos with the most significant being a picture of a dragon on his right chest, the word “HARD” on his left forearm, and the words “Life is” on his right forearm.

Shaler Township Police said Smith has family in Pittsburgh, Shaler, Philadelphia and New Castle but he has spent most of the past few years in and around Shaler Township.

Police request anyone that comes into contact with Smith or has information that could lead them to him are urged to contact 911.