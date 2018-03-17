Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Crews battled an intense fire that caused heavy damage to a house in Turtle Creek late Friday night.

The two-alarm fire was first reported around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Church Street Ext.

The flames started on the first floor and spread to the second floor, and then into the attic.

“Crews worked hard, and they’re actively working on some hot spots with heavy damage to the structure,” said Turtle Creek Fire Chief Sean Hearn.

The fire chief says the homeowner has been doing some renovations and wasn’t home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The Salvation Army also responded to the scene to provide help to the first responders.

