BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Firefighters were called after a male fell down a steep cliffside in Beaver Falls on Sunday morning.

The Beaver Falls Fire Department says crews were sent to the area of 21st Street and 5th Avenue around 9 a.m. for a report that a male had fallen down a hillside.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the male had fallen about 50 feet down a vertical cliff. Firefighters rappelled down the cliffside and crews used a stokes basket to bring the male back up the hill.

It took crews about half an hour to rescue him.

The fire department says the male had orthopedic injuries and possible hypothermia.