FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Beaver Falls, Hillside Rescue, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Firefighters were called after a male fell down a steep cliffside in Beaver Falls on Sunday morning.

The Beaver Falls Fire Department says crews were sent to the area of 21st Street and 5th Avenue around 9 a.m. for a report that a male had fallen down a hillside.

beaver falls cliff rescue 1 Male Falls 50 Feet Down Cliff In Beaver Falls

(Photo Credit: City of Beaver Falls Fire Department)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the male had fallen about 50 feet down a vertical cliff. Firefighters rappelled down the cliffside and crews used a stokes basket to bring the male back up the hill.

It took crews about half an hour to rescue him.

The fire department says the male had orthopedic injuries and possible hypothermia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch