DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Two wanted men were arrested at a Duquesne bar early Sunday morning.

Duquesne Police received information around 12:30 a.m. that a wanted man was at the 1313 Bar on Kennedy Avenue.

When officers entered the bar, they saw there were two wanted men there.

One man was wanted on active felony arrest warrants in McKeesport for aggravated assault and a separate incident involving a burglary.

That man ran into the bathroom and tried to lock himself inside, then threw a stolen, loaded gun out the bathroom window. He fought with officers and tried to climb out the window at one point.

Eventually, an officer had to tase him. He was then placed under arrest. Police found that he was in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

The other man police saw in the bar was wanted on four separate warrants from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

That man ran around the bar and knocked over barstools while trying to flee from police. Officers also tased that man before placing him under arrest.

One officer cut his leg while trying to catch the man and had to be transported to a local hospital where he received stitches.

Both of the wanted men were sent to the Allegheny County Jail. Police have not released their names.