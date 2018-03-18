FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
MIAMI (AP) – Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month’s Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.

But the recommendation was never acted upon.

Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz show the school officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a sheriff’s deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for mental evaluation under Florida’s Baker Act for at least three days.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

Authorities say Cruz used a legally obtained assault rifle to kill 17 people at the school.

