SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters rescued two cats and a turtle from a house fire in Westmoreland County on Sunday night.

It started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Post Office Road in South Huntingdon Township.

According to officials, the fire started in the bedroom of the home.

“We were the third truck in and the fire was going pretty good,” Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department First Lieutentant Steve Sarosi said.

The homeowner was not there when the fire broke out, but there were a few pets inside.

“We stumbled upon the first cat. Found it still responsive, ran it out, then went back in for a second sweep. Got the second cat. Went back in for a third sweep and got a turtle,” Sarosi said.

Firefighters gave oxygen to the two cats.

Further details have not yet been released.

