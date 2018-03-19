Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Police and medics were sent to Carnegie on Monday afternoon for an accident involving a pedestrian, a car and a Port Authority bus.

It happened on East Main Street.

Witnesses at the scene say a vehicle attempted to get around a Port Authority bus, possibly going up onto a sidewalk, and struck a pedestrian.

A Port Authority official said the driver of the vehicle may have had a medical emergency and clipped the bus.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

Further details have not yet been confirmed.

