FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Carnegie, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit, Port Authority, Port Authority Bus

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Police and medics were sent to Carnegie on Monday afternoon for an accident involving a pedestrian, a car and a Port Authority bus.

It happened on East Main Street.

Witnesses at the scene say a vehicle attempted to get around a Port Authority bus, possibly going up onto a sidewalk, and struck a pedestrian.

A Port Authority official said the driver of the vehicle may have had a medical emergency and clipped the bus.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

Further details have not yet been confirmed.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch