BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities in Clarion County are warning residents in the Brookville area to be vigilant when they go outside after a coyote attacked a woman over the weekend.

According to Explore Clairon, police are worried the animal may be rabid.

The incident happened late Saturday night at Laurelbrooke Landing. The victim is a nurse. Police tell Explore Clarion that she was outside on a break when the attack happened.

Authorities said she needed at least 18 stitches, and may need to have rabies shots.

Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle tells Explore Clarion of the victim’s injuries: “She got ripped up pretty good.”

Authorities are now looking for the coyote.

They are asking anyone who thinks they’ve seen the animal to immediately call police at 814-849-5323 and the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 814-432-3187 or 814-432-3188.