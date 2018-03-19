FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Dairy Queen, Free Food, Local TV, Rita's Italian Ice

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Say goodbye to winter and hello to springtime with a tasty frozen treat!

Both Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are celebrating the first day of spring on Tuesday with some freebies.

Dairy Queen will be giving away a free small vanilla cone all day long at participating locations.

Find your closest Dairy Queen location here: dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/

Rita’s Italian Ice will continue their annual tradition of giving away free Italian ice from noon until 9 p.m.

Last year, they gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian ice on the first day of spring.

Find your closest Rita’s Italian Ice location here: ritasice.com/locations

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch